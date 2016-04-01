BRIEF-Wei Long Grape Wine elects chairman
May 18 Wei Long Grape Wine Co Ltd * Says board elects Wang Zhenhai as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rhTESr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 1 Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 579.15 million yuan ($89.58 million) in share private placement to fund project, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on April 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tn5otU; bit.ly/2363Sza
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Wei Long Grape Wine Co Ltd * Says board elects Wang Zhenhai as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rhTESr Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Atlas for Land Reclamation and Agricultural Processing: