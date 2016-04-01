BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
April 1 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.4 billion yuan ($371.20 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pPTBZ9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results