BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
(Refiles with complete company name)
April 1 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd
* Says it unloaded 1.5 million shares of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank for investment gain of about 16.3 million yuan ($2.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PJsWm1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.