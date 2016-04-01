BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
April 1 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire two firms for at least 150 million yuan ($23.20 million) to develop its multimedia platform
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RtkNrr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4646 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.