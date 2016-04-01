BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says unit entered into cooperation agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
April 1 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd
* Says to withdraw delisting risk warning from April 6 after returning to net profit in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Uxdb9J
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable HK$25.1 million versus HK$4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: