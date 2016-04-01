BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says unit entered into cooperation agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
April 1 Banbao Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on April 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RQVEZU
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable HK$25.1 million versus HK$4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: