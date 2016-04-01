KARACHI, April 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,573 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,800 to 5,300 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 15 to April 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 107 214 348 n/a 2 n/a n/a 27 134 268 348 3 n/a -429 -214 BASE 134 214 4 n/a -697 -482 -268 -134 n/a 5 n/a -911 -697 n/a n/a n/a (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)