BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees