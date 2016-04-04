** India's Geometric Ltd gains as much as 18.31 pct

** HCL Technologies to buy Geometric Ltd in all-stock deal valued at 12.37 billion rupees ($186.46 million)

** In a separate transaction, Geometric agrees to offload its ownership in software making JV, 3DPLM, to its current partner Frances's Dassault Systems

** The two deals value Geometric at about 16.78 billion rupees, or about 32 percent premium to its market capitalisation of 12.71 billion rupees at Friday's closing price.

** Elara Capital notes implied valuation for Geometric at $191 mln seems "rich", says share swap ratio of 10 shares of HCL Tech for 43 shares of Geometric will "dilute HCL Tech shareholders by just 1.1 pct" ($1 = 66.3425 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)