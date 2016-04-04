India's Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17 percent
NEW DELHI, May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.
April 4 Honda Motor :
* Honda recalling around 164,000 vehicles in Japan - transport ministry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)
* FY 2016 TURNOVER AT EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO