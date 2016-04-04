** Tour and travel service company Cox and Kings gains as much as 6.71 pct

** Company divests majority stake in U.K. online leisure providers LateRooms and Superbreak to Malvern Enterprises for 20 mln pounds

** Will use proceeds to pay off debts - company

** Adds that it had 32.27 bln rupees ($487.32 million) debt in long-term borrowings as of Sept end last year - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock down 26.32 pct this year as of Friday's close ($1 = 66.2200 Indian rupees)