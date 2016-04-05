BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy Technology's controlling shareholder to add stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholder plans to add by up to 2 percent stake in the company within twelve months
April 5 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 35.3 percent at 3.5 billion yuan ($541.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/202eHjV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4687 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says controlling shareholder plans to add by up to 2 percent stake in the company within twelve months
** Tile retailer Topps Tiles says full-year pretax profit likely to come in at the lower end of the range estimated by analysts; Analysts estimate between 21.0 million pounds - 22.1 million pounds ($27.3 million - $28.7 million)