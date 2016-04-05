BUZZ-India's GAIL hits over three-month low on Q4 profit drop
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15
** State-run oil retailers rally amid reports of hike in petrol, diesel prices
** Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 1.9 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 2.2 pct and Indian Oil Corp climbs 1.3 pct
** Late on Monday, petrol prices were raised by 2.19 rupees/litre while diesel prices were increased by 98 paise/litre - Times of India says citing a report by news agency PTI (bit.ly/1RYM)
** S&P BSE Energy index trading flat in a weak Mumbai market (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
