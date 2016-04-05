** India's Mphasis Ltd gains as much as 4.2 pct, snapping a four-day losing streak on positive broker comments after Blackstone deal

** Blackstone buys a majority stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co for up to $1.1 bln

** Kotak Institutional Equities says the deal will provide Mphasis an opportunity to tap into Blackstone's portfolio of companies for IT work

** However, deal pricing terms and implications for profitability are not clear, it says

** IDFC Securities expects a gradual re-rating of the stock following the deal, which increases growth visibility under the new promoters; maintains "outperformer" rating with PT of 530 rupees

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 662 rupees above current level of 460 rupees

** Shares of Mphasis, which gained more than 11 pct from the beginning of March till end of last week in anticipation of a deal, fell 3.7 pct on Monday