BRIEF-India's steel minister says SAIL, ArcelorMittal JV talks in "final stage"
* Iron ore prices in India "not to be capped". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
** India's Mphasis Ltd gains as much as 4.2 pct, snapping a four-day losing streak on positive broker comments after Blackstone deal
** Blackstone buys a majority stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co for up to $1.1 bln
** Kotak Institutional Equities says the deal will provide Mphasis an opportunity to tap into Blackstone's portfolio of companies for IT work
** However, deal pricing terms and implications for profitability are not clear, it says
** IDFC Securities expects a gradual re-rating of the stock following the deal, which increases growth visibility under the new promoters; maintains "outperformer" rating with PT of 530 rupees
** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 662 rupees above current level of 460 rupees
** Shares of Mphasis, which gained more than 11 pct from the beginning of March till end of last week in anticipation of a deal, fell 3.7 pct on Monday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - Asian credits were largely stable on Tuesday, despite a suspected terrorist attack in the UK.