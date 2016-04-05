BRIEF-India's steel minister says SAIL, ArcelorMittal JV talks in "final stage"
* Iron ore prices in India "not to be capped". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
April 5 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank deputy Patel says impact of seventh pay commission will be significantly lagged as compared to previous pay commmisions (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Desk)
* Iron ore prices in India "not to be capped". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
HONG KONG, May 23 (IFR) - Asian credits were largely stable on Tuesday, despite a suspected terrorist attack in the UK.