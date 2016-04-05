Apr 5 (Reuters) Nimura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 5 months to 5 months to Feb 29, 2016 Feb 29, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 24.31 24.29 Net 4.05 3.64 Div 317 yen 976 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3462.T