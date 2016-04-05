CORRECTED-BRIEF-Topps Tiles says remain confident in longer term outlook for business
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds
April 5 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi
* Says it scraps share issue plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VsFyow
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.