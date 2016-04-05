BRIEF-Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology to apply for comprehensive credit line up to 130 mln yuan
May 23Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
April 5 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit gets insurance regulator's approval to set up life insurance firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MaMd53
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 23Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.