KARACHI, April 5 Pakistan's stock market closed lower on Tuesday, tracking a dip in global markets, as investors booked profits after a four-day winning streak, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down at 0.12 percent, or 41.93 points, at 33,766.49.

The index, which had gained 2.82 percent in the past four sessions, was dragged down mainly by energy stocks as global crude oil prices hit a one-month low after a surprise fall in gasoline demand in the United States.

Muhammad Rizwan, head of sales at the Topline Securities Pvt Ltd, pinned the blame for the drop in the Pakistan stock market on oil and energy companies.

"Cement stocks were performing well since last few sessions, but fell mainly due to profit taking," Rizwan said. "Similarly oil stocks also remained under pressure due to the slide in international crude prices."

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd shed 1.51 percent to close at 256.48 rupees, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd closed down 1.53 percent at 113.60 rupees and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd ended 1.60 percent lower at 127.06 rupees.

D G Khan Cement Co Ltd closed slightly lower, 0.29 percent, at 180.00 rupees; Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd ended 0.10 percent lower at 97.10 rupees and Fauji Cement Co Ltd dropped 1.37 percent to close at 43.80 rupees.

The rupee ended at 104.65/104.69 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.71/104.73.

Overnight rates in the money market fell at 6.10 percent from Monday close of 6.50 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)