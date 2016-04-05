KARACHI, April 5 Pakistan's stock market closed
lower on Tuesday, tracking a dip in global markets, as investors
booked profits after a four-day winning streak, dealers said.
The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock
Exchange closed down at 0.12 percent, or 41.93 points, at
33,766.49.
The index, which had gained 2.82 percent in the past four
sessions, was dragged down mainly by energy stocks as global
crude oil prices hit a one-month low after a surprise fall in
gasoline demand in the United States.
Muhammad Rizwan, head of sales at the Topline Securities Pvt
Ltd, pinned the blame for the drop in the Pakistan stock market
on oil and energy companies.
"Cement stocks were performing well since last few sessions,
but fell mainly due to profit taking," Rizwan said. "Similarly
oil stocks also remained under pressure due to the slide in
international crude prices."
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd shed 1.51 percent to close
at 256.48 rupees, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
closed down 1.53 percent at 113.60 rupees and Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd ended 1.60 percent lower at 127.06 rupees.
D G Khan Cement Co Ltd closed slightly lower, 0.29
percent, at 180.00 rupees; Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd
ended 0.10 percent lower at 97.10 rupees and Fauji
Cement Co Ltd dropped 1.37 percent to close at 43.80
rupees.
The rupee ended at 104.65/104.69 against the dollar,
compared with Monday's close of 104.71/104.73.
Overnight rates in the money market fell at 6.10 percent
from Monday close of 6.50 percent.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)