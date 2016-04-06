** Airline stocks rise. Jet Airways up as much as 2 pct, InterGlobe Aviation climbs as much as 1.2 pct

** Indian civil aviation ministry is likely to abolish the "5/20 rule", says Business Standard, citing sources (bit.ly/1VvuHtQ)

** The 5/20 rule restricts companies from flying abroad unless they have flown in India for five years and have a fleet size of 20 aircraft