** Pharma company RPG Life Sciences gains as much as 11.4 pct to a near one-month high of 260 rupees

** Co says it gets good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from Bavarian Authority for formulation facility at Ankleshwar in the state of Gujarat

** GMP certification is increasingly important in pharmaceutical manufacturing to ensure the highest standards for safety and performance in drug production

** Certification will help in boosting sales by expanding the company's geographical presence in the European markets - RPG Life MD says in a press release

** Bavarian Authority conducted audit of the manufacturing facility in early March (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)