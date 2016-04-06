BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Pharma company RPG Life Sciences gains as much as 11.4 pct to a near one-month high of 260 rupees
** Co says it gets good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from Bavarian Authority for formulation facility at Ankleshwar in the state of Gujarat
** GMP certification is increasingly important in pharmaceutical manufacturing to ensure the highest standards for safety and performance in drug production
** Certification will help in boosting sales by expanding the company's geographical presence in the European markets - RPG Life MD says in a press release
** Bavarian Authority conducted audit of the manufacturing facility in early March (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade