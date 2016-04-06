BRIEF-Acerus Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Product revenue for Q1 2017 totalled $1.0 million versus $1.9 million for same prior year period
April 6 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on April 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1McWsGc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing