KARACHI, Pakistan, April 6 Pakistan's stock
market closed up on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy stocks
following a rise in crude oil futures and as cement companies
resumed a rally, analysts said.
The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock
Exchange closed up at 0.53 percent, or 179.88 points, at
33,946.37.
Crude oil futures rose as hopes for an agreement among
exporters to freeze output underpinned the market.
Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed up 1.52
percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd ended up 1.22 percent
and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd finished up 2.49
percent.
"Cements came back into limelight, following a lacklustre
session yesterday, on the back of better than previously
reported cement dispatches for the month of March," said Gohar
Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities
Pvt Ltd.
D G Khan Cement Company Ltd closed up 1.1
percent, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd ended up 1.97
percent and Lucky Cement Ltd finished up 1.08 percent.
These stocks had dipped on Tuesday following gains for about
3-5 sessions in a row.
About 187 million shares were traded, with the turnover
clocking in at 8.8 billion rupees ($84.22 million).
The rupee ended at 104.65/104.68 against the dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 104.65/104.69.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.80 percent
from Tuesday's close of 6.10 percent.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)