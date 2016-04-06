BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 ZTE Corp
* Says 2015 net profit at 3.21 billion yuan ($494.91 million)
* Says U.S. probe still underway and may cause civil and criminal liabilities
* Says 2015 net profit up 21.8 percent y/y
* Says shares to resume trading on April 7
* Says it cannot completely evaluate potential financial impact from U.S. probe
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qr0UYk; bit.ly/1WbVdJr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017