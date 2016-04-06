BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp
-- Source link: bit.ly/1SBf7YJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Sydney Newsroom; +61 2 9321 8171)
* Leon Cooperman reports 6.80 percent passive stake in Ocwen Financial Corp as of May 2 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qemdx2) Further company coverage: