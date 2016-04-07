BRIEF-Karnataka Bank inks MoU with LIC of India
* Says inks mou with Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) for life insurance business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Source link: (bit.ly/1UXN3p9)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says inks mou with Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) for life insurance business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reappointed Mahavir Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: