** India's HDFC Ltd falls as much as 2.09 pct

** The private housing lender set it would set aside 4.5 bln rupees ($67.66 million) as special provision for the quarter ended March 31 - Exchange filing

** The company said the provisions are on "standard assets", without providing specifics and said it has adequate security

** The amount might affect the company's earnings for the qtr

** The stock was down 12.8 pct so far this year as of Wednesday's close ($1 = 66.5125 Indian rupees)