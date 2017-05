** Shares of Future Retail, which operates Big Bazaar and Home Town retail chains, rise as much as 5.8 pct

** Asset management firm SSG Capital buys 40 pct stake in Future Retail's logistics unit Future Supply Chain for 5.80 bln rupees ($87.18 mln)

** Deal includes purchase of Future Retail's 14 pct stake, and another 26 pct from minority shareholder SKC

** Future Retail's stake in unit would fall to about 57 pct after the stake sale ($1 = 66.5300 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)