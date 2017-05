** India's Maruti Suzuki falls as much as 3.20 pct, its lowest in nearly a month

** Yen hits fresh 17-mth low against dollar in Asian trade on Thursday

** Yen benefit has started to reverse and is a significant headwind in the near term - HSBC

** Adds, every 1 pct appreciation in Yen affects 15-20 bps of operating margin for Maruti Suzuki

** Cuts price target on auto major to 4,100 rupees from 4,300 rupees saying valuations are still "undemanding", maintains "hold" rating (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)