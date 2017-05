** Tata Power drops as much as 8.95 pct, while Adani Power declines up to 11.84 pct

** A tribunal has rejected a power regulator order that allows these power companies to charge higher prices from procurers than agreed upon for electricity produced from their plants at Mundra in western India -TV reports

** Tata Power and Adani Power might go to the Supreme Court against the order - Analyst

** As of December quarter, Tata Power had seen an erosion of 39.85 bln rupees ($599.74 mln) in networth on the Mundra plant in last three years, ICICI Securities said in a note in February ($1 = 66.4450 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)