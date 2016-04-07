BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
April 7 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says 2015 net profit down 44.1 percent y/y at 326.9 million yuan ($50.53 million)
