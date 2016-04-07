BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
April 7 Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd
* Says it will make necessary rectifications on fund sales to comply with regulator's requirements
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vzi0hD
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman