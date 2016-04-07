BRIEF-Silver Base Group says unit entered into distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 44.6 percent y/y at 830.5 million yuan ($128.45 million)
* Anant asavabhokhin has notified the company for his resignation as the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: