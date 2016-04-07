BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics ic files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $50 million - sec filing
April 7 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest $30.3 million in investment JV to be involved in Qihoo 360 Technology's privatisation
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement