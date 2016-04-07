BRIEF-Silver Base Group says unit entered into distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Loncin Motor Co Ltd
* Says preliminary q1 net profit up 23.8 percent y/y at 196.3 million yuan ($30.35 million)
* Says 2015 net profit up 26.2 percent y/y at 770.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1q8DnKP; bit.ly/25MRaHD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4678 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anant asavabhokhin has notified the company for his resignation as the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: