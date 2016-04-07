BRIEF-Silver Base Group says unit entered into distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Nextev Ltd's unit, share trade to resume on April 8
* Anant asavabhokhin has notified the company for his resignation as the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: