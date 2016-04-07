BRIEF-Silver Base Group says unit entered into distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co
Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd
April 7 Xinlong Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from April 8 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Anant asavabhokhin has notified the company for his resignation as the chairman