April 7 Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net loss widens to 340.5 million yuan ($52.67 million) from 16.9 million yuan year ago

* Says shares to implement delisting risk warning from April 11 after company reported net losses for two years in a row

