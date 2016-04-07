(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

April 7 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai

* Says 2015 net profit up 9.5 percent y/y at 708.1 million yuan ($109.52 million)

* Says unit wins land auction for 1.7 billion yuan in Suzhou city

* Says contract sales at 7.22 billion yuan in Q1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oEPjD8; bit.ly/1qvci5n; bit.ly/1SSgu8a

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)