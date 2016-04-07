BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says sees Q1 net profit at 60-120 million yuan ($9.28-$18.56 million) versus net loss of 101.5 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PW8u1i
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results