BRIEF-Silver Base Group says unit entered into distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 35.65 percent y/y at 491.07 million yuan ($75.94 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sf1KgD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit entered into a new authorised distribution agreement with Guojiu Moutai Marketing Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anant asavabhokhin has notified the company for his resignation as the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: