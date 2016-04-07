BRIEF-Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 22 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd :
April 7 Konka Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 swings to net loss of 1.26 billion yuan ($194.79 million) versus net profit of 52.62 million yuan year ago
* Says it scraps asset acquisition, share trade to resume on May 23