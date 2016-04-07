BRIEF-Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
-- Source link: (bloom.bg/1SCRfEe)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
