** Private sector crude oil producer Cairn India Ltd down as much as 3.3 pct to a near one-month low

** London-listed Cairn Energy, which holds about 10 pct stake in Cairn India, calls an annual general meeting to dispose of or reduce its stake in the Indian firm (bit.ly/1XkEKBc)

** Last year, the company was restricted from selling Cairn India stake, valued at $526 million on June 30, due to tax dispute with Indian govt

** Around 10 pct of stock's 30-day avg volume traded in the half hour

** Stock top loser on S&P BSE Energy index, which is almost flat (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)