BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Private sector crude oil producer Cairn India Ltd down as much as 3.3 pct to a near one-month low
** London-listed Cairn Energy, which holds about 10 pct stake in Cairn India, calls an annual general meeting to dispose of or reduce its stake in the Indian firm (bit.ly/1XkEKBc)
** Last year, the company was restricted from selling Cairn India stake, valued at $526 million on June 30, due to tax dispute with Indian govt
** Around 10 pct of stock's 30-day avg volume traded in the half hour
** Stock top loser on S&P BSE Energy index, which is almost flat
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.