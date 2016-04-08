(Corrects headline and second bullet to say Moody's downgrades ratings outlook, and not ratings)

** Telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd down as much as 3 pct to a near two-month low

** Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications' ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing persistent delays in the company's sale of non-core assets

** Moody's says upon completion of the share swap transaction with Sistema Shyam Teleservices, Reliance will have adequate spectrum

** Its leverage metrics will be further pressured if the telecoms company participates in the upcoming spectrum auctions - Moody's

** Last year, the debt-burdened company bought Russian conglomerate Sistema's Indian mobile phone business in a share-swap deal