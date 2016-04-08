BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Indian utility company Tata Power gains as much as 2.8 pct after a loss of 3.9 pct on Thursday
** Adani Power rises up to 1 pct after Thursday's 2.9 pct loss
** A tribunal said on Thursday the price these companies agreed on to sell power would not be binding on them, if there is a significant increase in coal prices -local media reports (bit.ly/20cUNTh)
** Macquarie believes the judgement is positive, but says it gives no clarity on the extent of pass-through of currency depreciation and coal price increases
** Tata Power and Adani Power shares tanked on Thursday following tribunal's rejection of a regulatory body order on companies' Mundra plants
