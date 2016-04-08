BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Inc
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qxvcZ8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility