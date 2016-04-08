BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
April 8 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd
* Says it terminates share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1V1rc05
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis