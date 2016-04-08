BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
April 8 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 170-190 percent y/y to 211.1-226.8 million yuan ($32.61-$35.04 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qboyah
($1 = 6.4728 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility