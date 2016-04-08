April 8 Ourpalm Co Ltd

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 170-190 percent y/y to 211.1-226.8 million yuan ($32.61-$35.04 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qboyah

