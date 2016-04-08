April 8 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 90-110 percent y/y to 104.4-115.4 million yuan ($16.13-$17.83 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SUlhpM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)